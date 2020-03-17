Bartenders, servers and other industry professionals are feeling the strain of coronavirus on the hospitality industry.

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days in Florida starting Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

Restaurants will stay open, but DeSantis is requiring them to cut down 50% of their maximum capacity and put an emphasis on to-go service.

These changes will leave many service industry professionals without a steady paycheck. However, you can help by donating to emergency relief funds to help hospitality workers who are facing unexpected challenges.

Imbibe Magazine compiled a list of organizations that are raising funds to help support workers that might otherwise go unpaid.

The Restaurant Workers Community Foundation created a Restaurant Workers’ COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund as well as an information page to provide resources on how to receive assistance or to find ways to assist others affected by this crisis.

The One Fair Wage Campaign has launched an emergency fund for tipped workers and service workers affected by COVID-19. Click here to donate and here to apply for assistance.

In Georgia, Giving Kitchen provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. More here.

If you're been laid off as a result of COVID-19 downsizing, there's information you need to know about unemployment benefits.

LINK: Florida unemployment benefits

LINK: Georgia unemployment benefits

Small Business Owners

Hospitality workers aren't the only ones impacted, small business owners are also heavily impacted and will be making hard decisions regarding employees and staffing in the coming weeks.

There are options available including an emergency loan program for Florida businesses impacted by COVID-19. Click here for more details.

The U.S. Small Business Administration provides a number of loan resources for small businesses to utilize when operating their business. More here.

Did we miss anything? If you have additional resources for service industry employees that have been impacted by COVID-19 please email Cfeindt@firstcoastnews.com.