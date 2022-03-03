High school students expected to participate in walkout to protest Florida's 'don't say gay' bill

Jack Petocz, a Flagler Palm Coast High School junior, tweeted that "students are angry, frustrated and ready to fight this sickening piece of legislation."

FLORIDA, USA — (The video above is from a previous story)

Students across Florida are expected to protest the 'Don’t Say Gay bill' Thursday by walking out of their classrooms, according to multiple sources.

The walk-out protest is expected to happen at noon.

Jack Petocz, a Flagler Palm Coast High School junior, tweeted that "students are angry, frustrated and ready to fight this sickening piece of legislation."

The bill prohibits schools, “from discouraging or prohibiting parental notification and involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, emotional, or physical well-being.”

The bill also gives parents the right to pursue legal options if they believe a school’s procedures are infringing on their “fundamental right…to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children.”

"I'm organizing a statewide school walkout on March 3rd at 12:00 PM in opposition," tweeted Petocz. "I encourage student leaders to join me."

The tweet received thousands of retweets.

Locally, several students at Orange Park High school are expected to participate, according to a First Coast News viewer.

This is a developing story.