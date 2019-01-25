This one is for Florida man.

Florida man is as rugged as he is wild. He takes life by the horns and doesn't apologize. Florida man wrestles alligators in his bathtub, can peel a hundred oranges in one minute and has a trained armadillo that bakes him Key Lime Pie.

Florida man has infinite strength. He once swam across Lake Okeechobee while cradling a baby manatee. Do you remember that video of the guy waving a flag in the middle of a Hurricane? Yep, that was Florida man.

Florida man is a gem, a living icon of everything that our glorious state stands for. It's for this reason that we've dedicated this story to Florida man and some of his best stories.

1. FLORIDA MAN IS BRAVE: Florida man jumps in St. Augustine Crocodile exhibit, was found wearing boxers

Staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm became concerned Tuesday morning when they found pieces of clothing - and a pair of Crocs - inside the zoo's Nile Crocodile exhibit.

2. FLORIDA MAN MAKES GOOD USE OF LANGUAGE: Florida man accused of threatening to kill someone with his knife named kindness

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

At one point, an arrest report says one neighbor heard the man say he was going to "kill 'em with kindness."

FCN

3. FLORIDA MAN IS CREATIVE: Florida man suspected of burglary hides alligator in getaway car

A baby alligator was found Sunday in the back seat of a suspected burglar's getaway car, according to Orange County Deputies.

4. FLORIDA MAN HONORS FAMILY NAME: Florida man named Beers arrested for alleged drunk driving

According to a complainant, Beers was beating on the bar, arguing with the bartender and making other guests feel uncomfortable.

5. FLORIDA MAN KNOWS NO SHAME: Florida man offered to pay officer with hamburger for oral sex, police say

It's unclear what type of burger was allegedly offered.

6. FLORIDA MAN DOES NOT FEEL PAIN: Florida man arrested after viral video shows him attacking McDonald's employee on New Year's Day

Plenty of people were outraged after watching a video of man attacking a young woman working at McDonald's in St. Petersburg, Fla. on New Year's Day

7. FLORIDA MAN KNOWS SHARING IS CARING: Florida man tries to trade marijuana for McDonald's food, police say

Upon arrival, police say they took a description of the man. A short while later, police say he went through the drive-thru again.

8. FLORIDA MAN IS SNEAKY: Florida man says syringes found in his rectum aren't his

He told officers they were not his and he didn't know how they got there.

9. FLORIDA MAN IS RESOURCEFUL: Florida man arrested after chasing people with alligator in Jacksonville store

A Facebook video shows a man chasing people in a Jacksonville convenience store wielding a live alligator.

No matter what you think of Florida Man, it appears as if he is here to stay.

Much like the weather in the sunshine state, Florida Man is totally unpredictable, reckless and a little bit wild.

But of course, that's why we love him.