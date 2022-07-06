The Osceola County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Six members of the Haiti delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in the Orlando area are missing, according to a Florida sheriff's office.

Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24, and Oriol Jean, 18 — all from the country of Haiti — were part of the soccer competition of the Games, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Five of the adults listed are not Special Olympics athletes, however the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games said one person missing in the group is an adult with an intellectual disability.

The six delegates were last seen at around 2:30 p.m. on June 6 near South Victory Way, the sheriff's office added. They each reportedly turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings. Their reason for leaving is not known at this time.

Deputies say they are in communication with Walt Disney World and Special Olympics, plus law enforcement and federal partners.

The sheriff's office believes this is an isolated event and it does not suspect foul play. To expand the reach and efforts to locate the six people, they have been reported as missing, according to the Games. Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 321-697-4546.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games just began on June 5. It's a weeklong event that features more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean.