Gov. DeSantis: Florida is 'being treated very poorly' in federal stimulus bill

The governor said the federal government is distributing money unfairly.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began a press conference in Lehigh Acres by criticizing the federal government's distribution of stimulus funds to states.

“Florida is being treated very poorly in the federal stimulus bill," the governor said.

DeSantis said that the states, like Florida, that have "performed the best" in coronavirus response are getting less money, while states that have "performed poorly" are getting more funding.

"It's bad juju what's going on up there," the governor said about the stimulus bill in Washington.

Gov. DeSantis then announced that an additional 76 CVS pharmacies throughout the state will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine. That makes more than 150 CVS stores, across 30 different counties that will be opening up appointments this Thursday for shots starting Friday, according to the governor.

The governor said each CVS store can do between 100 and 200 shots a day.

DeSantis spoke on the success of Florida's "seniors first" approach to vaccinations. He said he hopes this CVS expansion will further soften the demand for seniors trying to book appointments for the shots.

The governor also said an announcement on an expansion of the Walgreens vaccine program will be coming soon.

When asked if he has given preferential vaccine access to wealthy senior communities, DeSantis said "no, of course not."

“It’s the age that matters. Black, white, rich, poor, Republican, Democrat – that doesn’t matter. If you’re 65 and up we want to get you the shot," the governor said.

DeSantis said he stands by the decision to bring a pop-up vaccination site to Manatee County after the site stirred up controversy last month. He explained that the site was brought there because Manatee was one of the worst counties in the state for senior vaccine coverage.

"What we did worked in Manatee," the governor said.

To see if you're eligible to receive a vaccine, click here.