Watch Live: Gov. Desantis holds news conference at Florida State Capitol

On Tuesday, DeSantis fired back at a 60 Minutes vaccine rollout investigation during a press conference in Panama City.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

The conference will be held at the Florida State Capitol at noon.

You can watch live here.

On Tuesday, DeSantis fired back at a 60 Minutes vaccine rollout investigation during a press conference in Panama City.

After a question came in about the investigation, DeSantis laughed and claimed the series "cut out everything that proved their narrative was a piece of horse manure."

On Sunday, CBS' 60 Minutes looked into allegations that the governor showed preferences to wealthy and privileged senior populations during early vaccine rollout.

In its report, 60 Minutes says it covered vaccine inequity in one of Florida's largest counties, Palm Beach County. 60 Minutes says "some wealthy and well-connected residents cut the line" to vaccination and left others, often those with low incomes, "without a fair shot."

DeSantis went on to say the report is why people can't trust corporate media.

"Corporate media can't run over this governor, I'm punching back," DeSantis said.