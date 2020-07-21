Watch Live: Governor Desantis holds COVID-19 roundtable from Florida State Capitol

The Florida Department reported another 9,440 new positive cases for July 20, pushing the state's overall total to 369,834 since the pandemic began.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable regarding COVID-19 in Tallahassee on Tuesday starting at noon.

You can watch the roundtable discussion live right here starting at noon.

This comes as Florida's 14-day moving average for newly-confirmed coronavirus cases continues to trend upward.

The Florida Department reported another 9,440 new positive cases for July 20, pushing the state's overall total to 369,834 since the pandemic began.

On Monday, protestors interrupted a press conference DeSantis held in Orlando.

While the governor was putting out a call for people to get COVID-19 antibody tests and donate convalescent plasma, several people came into the press conference yelling "you're lying to the public."