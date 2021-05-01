Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Vero Beach

He recently suspended all local COVID-19 emergency orders put in place earlier in the pandemic.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Vero Beach.

The Republican governor officially has a challenger in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial race. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced his run Tuesday morning. Crist will likely face several Democratic challengers on the path to the potential nomination to face DeSantis. Politico reports Democratic insiders are talking about U.S. Rep. Val Demings from Orlando running, as well as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

On Monday, DeSantis suspended all local COVID-19 emergency orders put in place earlier in the pandemic. He also signed a new COVID bill and executive order that will take effect on July 1.

At a press conference on Monday, the governor said his suspension of local COVID-related emergency orders through his executive power was "the evidence-based thing to do."

DeSantis cited the number of Floridians vaccinated, the surplus of doses in the state and his want for people in the state to live freely as reasons behind the decision.

“Given the fact that we have widespread availability of vaccines, that the vaccines are effective I think these emergency orders – the fact is we’re no longer in a state of emergency. All that we have to do to deal with COVID, and we’re not done with it, that does not need an emergency posture by local government to be able to do," DeSantis said.