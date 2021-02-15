Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference Monday in Tallahassee

The governor will speak from the Florida State Capitol's Cabinet Meeting Room, joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, at 3 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday afternoon in Tallahassee.

The governor will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, speaking from the Florida State Capitol's Cabinet Meeting Room at 3 p.m., according to a news release. The release did not indicate what the subject of Monday's news conference would be.

You can watch the news conference live below at 3 p.m.

Earlier Monday, DeSantis announced $348,000 in grant awards to rural communities for economic development, including $24,900 for Columbia County and $25,000 for Baker County. Read more about those grants here.

The governor also announced a new publication, the 2021 Florida Military Friendly Guide. The guide is designed to update programs, policies and benefits for Florida servicemembers, their families and military veterans, according to a news release.

Story continues below.