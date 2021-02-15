Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference Monday in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday afternoon in Tallahassee.
The governor will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, speaking from the Florida State Capitol's Cabinet Meeting Room at 3 p.m., according to a news release. The release did not indicate what the subject of Monday's news conference would be.
The governor will hold a news conference at 3 p.m.
Earlier Monday, DeSantis announced $348,000 in grant awards to rural communities for economic development, including $24,900 for Columbia County and $25,000 for Baker County. Read more about those grants here.
The governor also announced a new publication, the 2021 Florida Military Friendly Guide. The guide is designed to update programs, policies and benefits for Florida servicemembers, their families and military veterans, according to a news release.
The guide will be distributed in print to 23 major military installations, representing each of the six branches of service, more than 65,000 active-duty servicemembers and their families, more than 35,000 Department of Defense civilian employees and families and 1.45 million veterans, the release says. You can access the online version of the guide here.