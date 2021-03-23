The governor is holding a press conference at Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Tuesday morning in Pensacola.

He is set to speak at Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, the state has used places of worship like churches and temples as vaccination sites often to reach people in underserved communities.

On Monday, Gov. DeSantis spoke on Florida's vaccine timeline in Melbourne. He said that the state will offer COVID vaccines to all adults "way before" the Biden administration's goal date of May 1, but asked that younger generations be patient in the meantime.

The governor said he wants counties to focus on vaccinating at least 70 percent of its seniors before vaccinating "very low-risk people."