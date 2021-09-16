Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference on COVID-19 treatment from Fort Lauderdale

The conference comes a day after President Biden announced his administration was taking over distribution to avoid shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale about the state's use of monoclonal antibody therapies to treat COVID-19.

The conference comes a day after President Biden announced he was taking over distribution to avoid shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments.