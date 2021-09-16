Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference on COVID-19 treatment from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale about the state's use of monoclonal antibody therapies to treat COVID-19.
The conference comes a day after President Biden announced he was taking over distribution to avoid shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments.
The governor is scheduled to speak from the Lillian S. Wells Women's Center at 1 p.m.
