Watch Live: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Jacksonville after proposing $1 billion in 'gas tax relief'

The governor is speaking from Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach at 9 a.m. Then, at 10:45, he is scheduled for a news conference at Daily's on Kernan Boulevard in Jax.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing $1 billion in "gas tax relief" in the next legislative session.

Speaking from Daytona, he spoke about the recent spike in inflation, and it's impact on families.

"This inflation is real, and we need to do something about it," DeSantis said.

Desantis says gas prices are often a good indicator of inflation because it's something that hardworking families feel most often.

DeSantis will be joined by Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault for both news conferences.