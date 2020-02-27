Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to host a press conference regarding Coronavirus on Thursday morning.

There have been 2,810 deaths worldwide from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says imported cases of coronavirus in travelers have been detected in the U.S but the virus is not currently spreading in the community in the United States.

Lieutenant-Governor Jeanette Nunez and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees will join DeSantis at the press conference at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Watch the live stream here at 10 a.m.