PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Pensacola.

Gov. DeSantis will be speaking at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Central Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

There are limited details at this time on what the governor plans to address during the press conference.