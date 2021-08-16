Gov. DeSantis: Doctor's note no longer needed for monoclonal antibody treatment

The treatment is credited with helping people fight the virus if given right after they test positive for COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Monday to discuss the benefits of monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of COVID-19.

He announced that a rapid response unit will be coming to Orlando that will administer monoclonal antibodies to patients at Camping World Stadium.

The treatment is free to eligible patients. Citing a standing order from the Surgeon General, DeSantis said you no longer need a doctor's order to receive the treatment. You can make an appointment here.

Last week, DeSantis was in Downtown Jacksonville Thursday to announce the opening of a similar rapid response unit that will administer the antibodies.

DeSantis spoke about the benefits of the treatment that's credited with helping people fight the virus if given right after they test positive for COVID-19.

"There's clear benefits to this early treatment to keeping people out of the hospital and reducing mortality," DeSantis said last week. “This has just got to become part of the standard of care as you go forward. This is going to be with us for a long time."