Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at University of Florida, Newberry event venue

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is kicking off the week by making a couple of stops in Alachua County Monday morning.

The governor is set to deliver remarks in Gainesville at the University of Florida. He will be joined by UF President Kent Fuchs at the Emerson Alumni Hall, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Later Monday morning, DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference at Clark Plantation in Newberry. There, he will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Congresswoman Kat Cammack.