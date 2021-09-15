Gov. DeSantis speaking at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

STARKE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hold a press conference Wednesday morning at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke.

A news release announcing the press conference did not specify the subject of the conference. Recently, DeSantis has announced efforts to end Florida schools' FSA testing requirement, fines for worker vaccination mandates and the allocation of infrastructure funding.

Established in 1939, the 73,000-acre training center provides "quality service, training areas, ranges, education facilities, simulation platforms, maintenance, and other services" to Florida's National Guard and federal, state and local agencies.