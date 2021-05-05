x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Florida

Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Satellite Beach

On Tuesday, the governor signed two bills aiming to improve early education in the state.
Credit: AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Monday, May 3, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. DeSantis is moving to suspend all remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed by communities across his state. On Monday, he signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic — including mask mandates, limitations on business operations and the shuttering schools. (Allison Ross/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Wednesday at the Satellite Beach Police Department.

On Tuesday, the governor signed two bills aiming to improve early education in the state. HB419 focuses on early learning and student success, while HB7011 brings attention to student literacy. Both will become law effective July 1. 

DeSantis said, collectively, the bills will make meaningful improvements to state accountability when it comes to early learning programs thousands of Floridians rely on each year.

DeSantis also announced details about a special election to fill the late Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings' seat Tuesday. 

He said those looking to run for the 20th congressional district's seat will need to qualify by the first week of September. A primary election will follow on Nov. 2 with Jan. 11 being the targeted date for the general election.  

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter