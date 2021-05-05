On Tuesday, the governor signed two bills aiming to improve early education in the state.

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Wednesday at the Satellite Beach Police Department.

On Tuesday, the governor signed two bills aiming to improve early education in the state. HB419 focuses on early learning and student success, while HB7011 brings attention to student literacy. Both will become law effective July 1.

DeSantis said, collectively, the bills will make meaningful improvements to state accountability when it comes to early learning programs thousands of Floridians rely on each year.

DeSantis also announced details about a special election to fill the late Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings' seat Tuesday.

He said those looking to run for the 20th congressional district's seat will need to qualify by the first week of September. A primary election will follow on Nov. 2 with Jan. 11 being the targeted date for the general election.