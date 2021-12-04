Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable Monday with public health experts

DeSantis received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine last week, his office confirmed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable with public health experts in Tallahassee on Monday.

DeSantis will be joined by Dr. Scott Atlas, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff.

DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine last week, his office confirmed. He did so out of the public eye even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.

A spokesperson for the Republican governor initially declined to provide details, including when exactly the Republican governor received the dose. But it was later disclosed that the governor received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.