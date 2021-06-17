Gov. DeSantis hosts roundtable in St. Pete to discuss red tide

Since 2019, the state has dedicated more than $14.5 million to the Center for Red Tide Research at FWC, which was created in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion Thursday at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Petersburg.

He joined scientists, researchers and business owners to discuss red tide.

“Since taking office, I have been hyper-focused on protecting our state’s water resources,” said DeSantis. “We have made strategic investments in red tide research, mitigation and communication efforts, but we cannot take our foot off the gas. My administration will continue to press forward to find solutions to the complex issues surrounding red tide.”

Upon taking office, Governor DeSantis outlined an approach to tackle Florida’s critical water issues in his Executive Order 19-12, including the reactivation of the long-dormant Red Tide Task Force. The Task Force continues to meet at least quarterly to further the state’s efforts to combat red tide.

Since 2019, the state has dedicated more than $14.5 million to the Center for Red Tide Research at FWC, which was created in 2019.