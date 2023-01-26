Gov. DeSantis proposes legislation would require convicted child rapists to serve life in prison

Speaking from Miami, Gov. DeSantis announced that the comprehensive proposal is to "maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record low crime rate."

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORIDA, USA — (The video above is from a separate, unrelated report)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal Thursday that he says would help crack down on crime in the state strengthening punishment for child rapists, among other things.

Speaking from Miami, DeSantis announced that the comprehensive proposal is to "maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record low crime rate."

The legislation would limit those eligible for release prior to first appearance and would reform Florida’s death penalty statute to ensure that those "convicted of the most heinous crimes are punished accordingly," said a press release from his office.

Current law requires a unanimous jury recommendation to impose a death sentence. This proposal reduces the number of jurors required for a recommendation of death from unanimity to a super majority jury recommendation.

Currently, dozens of defendants in Florida are being resentenced following the 2020 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court finding non-unanimous death sentences unconstitutional. At this time, it's not clear how DeSantis' proposal would impact those cases and future ones.

DeSantis' office says the proposed legislation would also crack down on fentanyl crisis, making it a first degree felony to possess, sell, or manufacture fentanyl and other controlled substances that resemble candy. It would also add a mandatory life sentence and $1 million penalty for trafficking such substances that target children.

His office says it builds upon last year’s increase in fentanyl trafficking mandatory minimums and will protect vulnerable children who might be deceived by what has been dubbed “rainbow fentanyl.”

The proposed legislation would also require convicted child rapists to serve at least life in prison and exploring options to make them eligible for the death penalty. It would also toughen penalties for sex criminals by expanding the list of crimes ineligible for gain time by adding all attempted crimes of sexual misconduct, such as attempted sexual battery.

“Other states endanger their citizens by making it easier to put criminals back on the street. Here in Florida, we will to continue to support and enact policies to protect our communities and keep Floridians safe,” said DeSantis. “Florida will remain the law and order state.”