Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference at Miami armory

The governor is scheduled to speak alongside Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez at 10 a.m. at the Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory.

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Monday morning in Miami.

The governor is scheduled to speak alongside Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez at 10 a.m. at the Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory.

Last week, DeSantis signed three bills into law to benefit Florida's military families during a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach.

One will help military families find resources for school-age children by designating schools as a "Purple Star Campus" if they meet certain requirements that help aid in the transition of military students, due to the frequent moves required of military parents.

Story continues below.

Another bill DeSantis signed will help match retiring military members with civilian jobs using a program called SkillBridge.

The third bill authorizes state and political entities to waive certain post-secondary education requirements for employment for service members and veterans.

At the press conference in Ponte Vedra Beach, DeSantis also discussed the state's budget, which was finalized last week. The budget provides $28 million for Florida’s military presence and families. The budget also includes up to $50 million to construct two new National Guard armories in Zephyrhills and Immokalee.

"We're proud of the military installations that we have in the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "We're proud of all the active duty, tens of thousands of active-duty personnel that perform duties in Florida."