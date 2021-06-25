Gov. DeSantis to speak in Pensacola Friday

He will be speaking at the Westbound Weigh Station at Mile Marker 3 at 10 a.m. EST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference near Pensacola on Friday morning.

He will be speaking at the Westbound Weigh Station at Mile Marker 3 at 10 a.m. EST.

At this time it's unclear what he will be speaking about. You can watch live here.

Earlier this week, DeSantis signed a new law that aims to create a generation of life-saving citizens by requiring high school students to learn CPR before graduation.

Before this law, Florida was one of seven states in the country that didn’t require CPR to be taught in schools.