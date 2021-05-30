Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

The governor also asked that all Floridians pause for a moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. on Monday in memory of the fallen heroes of our armed forces.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday is Memorial Day. And while it may mark the unofficial start to summer, it's truly a day to honor the people who died fighting for our country.

That's why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put out a proclamation "in recognition of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."

In the statement, the governor directed all national and state flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day.

DeSantis also asked that all Floridians pause for a moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. on Monday in memory of the fallen heroes of our armed forces.

A May 2020 poll found only 43% of Americans know what Memorial Day represents, but 83% believe it's important to do something to commemorate the day.

Many observe the holiday by visiting cemeteries and memorials or holding gatherings with friends and family. Several virtual events will be hosted this year to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

No better way to start Memorial Day Weekend than a Salute to America’s Heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/InvxHnwCpj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 29, 2021