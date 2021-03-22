Gov. Ron DeSantis set to stop in Melbourne Monday

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Monday in Melbourne, Florida.
The governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during the event.
Earlier Monday, DeSantis stopped at the Daytona Beach Buc-ee's grand opening. The new location marks the second Buc-ee's store to open in Florida this year. The first opened last month in St. Augustine.
The governor is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. You can watch his press conference live on 10 Tampa Bay's Facebook and YouTube.
