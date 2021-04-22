Gov. DeSantis signs agreement that will help mitigate harmful runoff from Lake Okeechobee

"The excess freshwater and pollution creates damaging salinity levels and carries nutrients that fuel algae blooms...," says the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the signing of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s Project Partnership Agreement during a news conference on Earth Day in Wellington, Florida.

This agreement is between the State of Florida and the federal government.

The Engineering News-Record reports that the project when completed, will capture some of the water discharged from Lake Okeechobee as well as stormwater runoff from the C-43 basin.

Why is this a problem?

When water levels get too high in Lake Okeechobee, water that historically flowed to the Everglades is discharged into nearby rivers and estuaries, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

"The excess freshwater and pollution creates damaging salinity levels and carries nutrients that fuel algae blooms which can harm or kill aquatic life. The toxins produced by some of the harmful algae blooms can also pose serious risks to public health." Read more here.

U.S. Representative Brian Mast (FL-18) said this is a major step toward the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beginning construction on the reservoir component of the EAA Reservoir Project.

“...The construction of the EAA reservoir is the single most important Everglades restoration project that will help end toxic discharges permanently,” said Mast in a press release. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the state began construction on their portion of the project a year ahead of schedule, but the federal government has bogged the project down with unnecessary bureaucracy. The signing of this agreement will hopefully bring an end to this obstruction and should be heralded as a major accomplishment towards cleaning up Florida's waterways.”

