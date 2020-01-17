Gov. Ron Desantis will be in Jacksonville on Friday to make an announcement at the Made in Space headquarters at 11 a.m.

At this time, it's unclear as to what the announcement will be about.

The Made In Space company develops state-of-the-art space manufacturing technology to support exploration, national security, and sustainable space settlement.

The Jacksonville Business Journal reports that Made In Space recently announced that they are preparing a new facility and adding staff in Jacksonville.

