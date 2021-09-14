Gov. DeSantis to make 'major' announcement at Doral school

The release did not specify the subject of the announcement, but efforts to prevent Florida school districts from enforcing mask mandates have made recent headlines.

DORAL, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make a "major announcement" Tuesday morning in Doral.

The governor will be speaking from Doral Academy Preparatory School at 10:20 a.m. He will be joined by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, according to a news release from his press office.

The release did not specify the subject of DeSantis' announcement, but his administration's efforts to prevent Florida school districts from implementing and enforcing mask mandates have made headlines in recent weeks.

On Friday, the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay earlier last week that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban. That means the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 school boards currently defying the mask mandate ban, including Duval County Public Schools.

A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools says its mask policy will not change because of the recent ruling. Students who do not have a medical opt-out will still be required to wear masks.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it has begun a new grant program to provide funding for school districts in Florida and elsewhere that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks.

And the USDOE's civil rights department has opened an investigation into how the state's ban on mask mandates could impact students with disabilities.