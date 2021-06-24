Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis signs bills at Tampa community college

This week alone, DeSantis has already signed over 45 bills into law.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to host a news conference in Tampa on Thursday morning.

He will be speaking at the Hillsborough Community College at 9:30 a.m. You can watch that live right here.

According to his schedule, he is expected to sign a bill, but it's not clear what that bill will be.

This week alone, DeSantis has already signed over 45 bills into law.

One new law prevents local governments from restricting a type of fuel source. It means local governments cannot ban natural gas. Supporters of the new law believe natural gas must be protected but opponents say that it encourages cities to become more reliant on fossil fuels.

SB 252, also known as the “Child Safety Alarm Act,” requires that all vehicles used by daycare facilities to transport children must be equipped with an alarm system that reminds the driver of the vehicle to check for any children who may have been left behind.