Gov. DeSantis signs bill that protects, enhances Florida Wildlife Corridor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a news conference Monday with state environmental leaders.
At the news conference, he celebrated the signing of Senate Bill 976, The Florida Wildlife Corridor Act. The legislation directs the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to encourage and promote investments in areas that protect and enhance the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
To support these efforts, the Florida Leads budget dedicates $300 million specifically to protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This funding is in addition to the $100 million that is allocated to the Florida Forever program.
This funding can be used for the acquisition of Florida Wildlife Corridor lands, in fee simple or conservation easements.
The legislation designates the Florida Wildlife Corridor as an existing physical, geographically defined area comprised of over 18 million acres, of which almost 10 million acres are conservation lands, that was developed through a coordinated effort of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Coalition.