Gov. DeSantis signs bill that protects, enhances Florida Wildlife Corridor

DeSantis will be joined by Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a news conference Monday with state environmental leaders.

At the news conference, he celebrated the signing of Senate Bill 976, The Florida Wildlife Corridor Act. The legislation directs the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to encourage and promote investments in areas that protect and enhance the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

To support these efforts, the Florida Leads budget dedicates $300 million specifically to protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This funding is in addition to the $100 million that is allocated to the Florida Forever program.

This funding can be used for the acquisition of Florida Wildlife Corridor lands, in fee simple or conservation easements.