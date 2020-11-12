Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis, First Lady to host Friday roundtable regarding mental health for first responders

Florida is slated to receive nearly 180,000 doses of the FDA endorsed Pfizer vaccine for Coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will hold a roundtable regarding mental health for first responders in Tampa on Friday.

The event will be held at the Firefighter Museum at 10:30 a.m.

Florida is slated to receive nearly 180,000 doses of the FDA endorsed Pfizer vaccine for Coronavirus, with the first doses expected to arrive in the state within a week.

In the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, Florida is allocated 179,400 doses. The vaccine got the green light from a U.S. government advisory panel Thursday and is expected to receive emergency authorization from the FDA at any time.

As part of the rollout, the early shipments of the vaccine will be targeted toward those high-exposure such as healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care facilities.