Gov. DeSantis discusses situation in Cuba, local protests at roundtable

Cuban Americans say their concern is about the country’s food shortage and their lack of medical resources during the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable in Miami Tuesday where he is expected to discuss the situation in Cuba and the recent demonstrations in Florida as a result.

The media was not invited to attend the discussion.

Florida is about 500 miles from Cuba, but the demonstrations on that island nation are reverberating here on the First Coast

Local Cuban Americans say their concern is about the country’s food shortage and their lack of medical resources during the pandemic.

“It’s been 62 years that Cuba has ever seen a production like this," Juan Carlos Delvalle, a Cuban living in Jacksonville said. "I believe that this is the first time the fear has been lifted.”

About a hundred people gathered downtown at the former Jacksonville Landing Monday night to sing, dance and demand for Cuban people's freedom.

“The COVID cases, that is raising every day," protestor Eduardo Ramos said. "We have 7,000 cases a day, raising over there with no access to a thing at all."