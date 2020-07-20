'You're lying to the public' | Protesters briefly disrupt Gov. DeSantis' COVID-19 briefing

The governor was at OneBlood in Orlando when several people accused him of lying about the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Accusations of deceit erupted during a press conference Gov. DeSantis held Monday afternoon in Orlando.

While the governor was putting out a call for people to get COVID-19 antibody tests and donate convalescent plasma, several people came into the press conference yelling "you're lying to the public."

The protesters were eventually escorted out by law enforcement, to which the governor commented, "We're not defunding the police - we'll make sure our men and women in uniform keep their jobs."

Their shouts could still be heard from outside as the conference continued, although they eventually ended.

A representative from OneBlood said it has received a 500-percent increase in demand of convalescent plasma from hospitals, and that the company is working closely with the governor's Office and Department of Health to help meet that demand. He also encouraged people to come in and donate. You can do so by registering at OneBlood.org.

DeSantis continued with his message of parental choice when it comes to sending students back to the classroom this fall. He said he wants parents to have the most options to best suit their families needs but stressed the importance of in-person learning, not only as a place of learning but as a place where students can get healthy meals and where abuse and neglect can be identified.

He also said that if children or employees have underlying medical conditions that may put them at more risk, accommodations should be made for them. He gave examples of teachers having the option of educating at a distance or virtually, or going on sabbatical.

The Florida Education Association on Monday announced a lawsuit aimed to stop the state's emergency order to reopen physical school classrooms five days a week beginning in August.

You can watch the governor's full press conference here:

