Florida

Gov. DeSantis activates Florida National Guard ahead of possible protests

The move comes days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and as Florida Senate staff has been asked to work remotely due to concerns.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida National Guard ahead of possible protests in the state.

According to the governor's order, the amount of personnel needed to assist the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and state and local authorities will be designated by the Adjutant General.

"I direct the Florida National Guard to coordinate with and support the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in its efforts to support state and local law enforcement for security missions and assignments necessary to maintain peace," the governor wrote. 

The order takes effect immediately and will remain in "full force" until January 24, 2021 or until assistance is complete. Any termination of the National Guard will be at Gov. DeSantis' direction. 

The move comes days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and as Florida Senate staff has been asked to work remotely due to concerns over Capitol protests.

