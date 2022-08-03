Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis speaks as firefighters battle wildfires in Florida panhandle

The Chipola Forestry Center tweeted that the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is 28,109 acres and only 10% contained as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.

The wildfires in Florida's panhandle that are impacting thousands of acres are continuing to grow, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Chipola Forestry Center tweeted that the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is 28,109 acres and only 10% contained as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, the Adkins Road Fire is 875 acres and is 50% contained and the Star Road fire is 250 acres and is 60% contained.

"Intense and erratic fire behavior on the Bertha Swamp Fire kept Wildland Firefighters and our response partners very busy yesterday," tweeted The Chipola Forestry Center. "All crews are back out on the line today, giving it all they’ve got."

The Bertha Swamp Fire alone forced hundreds to evacuate, as well as damaging over a dozen homes. Some, however, have been allowed to return.

Crews from Putnam, Flagler, Palm Coast, Marion and the City of Saint Augustine crews have also joined the efforts to battle the wildfires in Bay County, according to a Facebook post from the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners Government Page.

The fires can be seen from space via visible satellite imagery.

The Florida Department of Agriculture said dry vegetation left behind from Hurricane Michael is making the situation more difficult.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, CFO and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis, DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and other state leaders.

