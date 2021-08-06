FWC documents unprecedented level of manatee deaths across Florida for 2021

FWC said the increase in deaths is primarily due to the 'Unusual Mortality Event' along the Atlantic Coast of Florida.

FLORIDA, USA — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has documented an unprecedented number of more than 1,000 manatee deaths across the state for 2021.

FWC said the increase in deaths is primarily due to the 'Unusual Mortality Event' along the Atlantic Coast of Florida.

Researchers have attributed this UME to starvation due to the lack of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, according to FWC.

Recent research shows poor water quality in the Lagoon has led to harmful algal blooms and widespread seagrass loss.

Rescuing manatees remains a priority for the organization and since January 1, 2021, FWC and partners have rescued over 130 manatees in Florida.

"We continue working closely with partners to investigate the mortality event and share information as it becomes available as well as exploring proactive options to assist affected manatees. The end goal for the FWC and partners is to restore the Indian River Lagoon to a healthy state, this is the solution that will most benefit manatees and other wildlife," FWC said.

People can do their part and help manatee conservation by reporting injured, distressed or dead manatees to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

For more information on the Atlantic Manatee Mortality Event, click here.