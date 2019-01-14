A Bunnell, Florida man lost a game of "hide-and-seek" to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office after he tried tricking deputies into thinking he wasn't home.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Jesse Pack, 40, who was suspected of kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When Flagler County deputies went to his home at 390 County Road 200 in Bunnell on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., they found a that he wrote a note for authorities on a mattress saying, "I know my warrant is active. I am not here. I'm finishing a job and turning myself into the Volusia Branch Jail! Jesse Pack."

Deputies spoke to a woman who was at home and said Pack wasn't there.

They searched the home and found Pack hiding in the fetal position inside a small wooden dresser with a pillow in a bedroom.

Pack told deputies that he hid inside the space when deputies arrived at his residence.

"This guy clearly thought he could hide from our deputies, but this is not the first 'cat and mouse' game a fugitive has tried to play," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Pack was taken into custody. He was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia by Flagler deputies.

He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center where he is being held on a $1,000 bond. He is currently awaiting extradition for the Volusia County charges.