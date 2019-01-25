Florida State University and Ronny Ahmed have reached a resolution in the civil lawsuit filed as a result of the Strozier Library shooting in 2014.

The resolution will include a settlement of $1 million dollars to be paid to Ahmed over an extended period of time to help pay for medical expenses.

Florida State University and the Ahmed attorney issued this statement on Friday.

"While the swift and heroic response by law enforcement prevented mass casualties from occurring when an individual opened fire on campus, the course of Mr. Ahmed’s life was forever altered when he was critically injured in the shooting.

President John Thrasher commended Mr. Ahmed’s determination in continuing his studies at FSU in the face of this tragedy, as well as the resolve he has consistently shown toward his physical rehabilitation. The $1M settlement will be structured in a manner that will help provide over the long term for Mr. Ahmed’s medical and living expenses, which are substantial. Mr. Ahmed intends to continue pursuing his bachelor’s degree at FSU."

Ronny Ahmed became paralyzed the night he was shot outside of the library when a 31-year-old FSU graduate shot two others during a rampage on Nov. 20, 2014.

No one was killed, but others were injured. Nathan Scott, who was working the library's front desk, was shot in the leg. Elijah Velez, then 18, was grazed by a bullet.

Ahmed is not the first student to file suit against FSU following the Strozier shooting.



Paige McPhadden, then a library assistant, filed a federal lawsuit claiming FSU did not warn her of the dangers of working in the 24-hour library and left her without counseling services offered to others.