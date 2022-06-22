Former Tallahassee Mayor, gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud with associate

Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Demetric Gillum, 42, and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, are both charged with 19 counts of wire fraud.

A federal grand jury indicted former Tallahassee mayor and his associate for conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI. The indictment was announced by the United States Attorney's Office on Wednesday morning.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks allegedly conspired together to commit wire fraud by obtaining money with false promises, misrepresenting what the funds would be used for, according to the indictment. The document goes on to say the pair allegedly used third parties to funnel the money into a company owned by Lettman-Hicks. The funds were then disguised as pay-roll and given to Gillum for his personal use, the indictment said.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks' is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Tallahassee.

Here are the maximum possible sentence for each charge:

• 5 years: Making False Statements

• 20 years: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud

• 20 years: Wire Fraud