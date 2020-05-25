Floridians struggling to pay rent may be evicted next week

On June 2, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on evictions will be lifted and many renters in Florida who are yet to receive unemployment benefits are terrified.

“They can evict me,” said Kim Schade who doesn’t have money to pay for June’s rent, on top of late fees stacked up from March, April and May. “They gave me a three-day notice saying they will do that.”

Schade has received notices on her door and texts from her landlord reminding her of the day that she may be thrown out on the street.

“I think on June 2, they will be down at the courthouse filing those papers,” Schade said.

Since filing for unemployment in March, Schade was finally approved and received a payment when she only had $3 left in her pocket. That payment went straight to rent. She hasn’t received any money since then.

“There is still $2,400 missing that no one seems to know where it is,” Schade said frustrated because she has been trying to contact the Department of Economic Opportunity like it’s her full-time job.

“I spend hours on the phone every day,” Schade said. “If I do get through to someone, they’re not able to help me.”

Schade knows what it’s like to be homeless. She spent months out on the street in 2018.

Finally, with a new job, she got back up on her feet this year and built a new life in her apartment that now may be swept out from under her.

“I was finally getting money saved up and had a savings account again, and then boom…” Schade said.

Schade is back to work this week, but not in time to prepare a rent payment.

“There’s nothing I can do about it, and I know I’m not the only one,” Schade said.

She can’t help but wonder how different her life would be now if she was just able to receive the money she is owed from the state.