That was alarming! 🚨Floridians react to early morning emergency alert test

“This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.” Floridians received a test alert dark and early at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What was that? Many Floridians were jolted awake by a test emergency alert at the tender hour of 4:45 a.m.

The message, accompanied by a blaring tone, told residents it was only a test.

“This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

A test of many sleepy people's patience, perhaps.

The Emergency Alert System or EAS is a national warning system commonly used by authorities to notify residents of urgent information, like severe weather or missing child alerts, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The EAS sends a test alert to Floridians' devices once a month at either 4:50 a.m. or 1:50 p.m., according to a schedule posted on the Florida Association of Broadcasters' website. First Coast News has reached out for more information about the test schedule.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management posted an apology, explaining that the test alert was a mistake and was only meant for TV,

We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal 😅@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

"We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night," FDEM wrote in a follow up tweet.

People were not happy and quickly took to social media to express themselves.

The hashtag #emergencyalert began to trend on Twitter as a flurry of reactions and memes were posted.

The alert sparked fury in many Twitter users on Thursday morning.

Ah so I see we’re all collectively here after that TOTALLY UNNECESSARY emergency alert test 🚨 But why at 4 AM though?!?!? pic.twitter.com/87ZJK7g4Lb — Adria (@AdriaIrahetaTV) April 20, 2023

It also left some concerned that the test would push many to turn off notifications completely, rendering the alert system moot.

The emergency alert test at 4am probably just made us less safe by convincing thousands of people to turn off their emergency alerts. pic.twitter.com/MIvLs9qVMd — Mr. Science (@Mister_Science) April 20, 2023

But a bunch of frustrated Floridians can make for some pretty funny content.

me: sleeping peacefully

the florida emergency alert test: pic.twitter.com/mB06ZdWoIo — arlee 🍂 (@arleesaur) April 20, 2023

Me receiving that emergency alert at 4:45 #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/7457yvFjUn — Zackariyya Alli (@zackariyyaalli3) April 20, 2023

Looking forward to the explanation as to WHY every phone and Florida went off with an EAS test alert at 4:45 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/Tm8cR6nHUC — Jim Dickey (@WxDickey) April 20, 2023

First Coast News reactions:

Like most people who received the alert, we were also a little confused.

did anyone else just get a "test" emergency alert at 4:46 a.m. — Tobie Nell Perkins ✡︎ (@tobienell) April 20, 2023

Some of us seemed in favor of the test alert (Looking at you, Lewis).

Devil’s advocate… it seems like that emergency text worked. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 — Lew Turner (@LewTurner) April 20, 2023

Or at least found the bright side to the situation.

Yes… yes… but what if the Aliens from Omicron-Persei 8 landed at 4:45am? We’d all be up, awake and prepared. — Lew Turner (@LewTurner) April 20, 2023

Some of us were a little more angry.