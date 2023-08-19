Man hospitalized after woman poisons his drink with roach spray, deputies say

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is behind bars after deputies said she poisoned a man's drink with Raid roach spray, leading to the man needing to be hospitalized, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Deputies said their investigation began around 4:30 a.m. Friday when they got a call from a home on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs. The man who called met with deputies but was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.
The man reportedly told deputies that 29-year-old Veronica Cline came home from drinking at a bar and asked him to keep drinking with her at the house. Deputies say the man told them he had two drinks before starting to feel sick.
It was then Cline reportedly told the man she had put Raid roach spray in those two drinks.
The man told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help, the release said. Deputies added the man got sick while giving his statement to authorities.
Cline was not at the home when law enforcement arrived at the address but a K-9 unit was able to track her down nearby, deputies said. She was taken into custody without any incident, the release said.
Cline was charged with poisoning food or drink and was booked in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.