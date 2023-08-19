Man hospitalized after woman poisons his drink with roach spray, deputies say

DELEON SPRINGS WOMAN CHARGED WITH POISONING MAN’S DRINK WITH RAID ROACH SPRAY A DeLeon Springs woman has been charged with poisoning a man by spiking his drinks with Raid roach spray. Deputies responded to the home on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs around 4:30 this morning and met with the victim, who was later taken to a hospital for treatment. He told deputies Veronica Cline (DOB 12/3/1993) came home from drinking at a bar and asked him to continue drinking with her at home. He said he had two drinks, then began feeling sick. That’s when Cline told him she added Raid to his last two drinks. The victim told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help. He became sick again while providing his statement to a deputy. Cline wasn’t in the house when deputies arrived, but a K-9 unit tracked her down nearby and she was taken into custody without incident. Cline was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and held without bond pending first appearance on a charge of poisoning food or drink.