DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old Florida waitress is recovering from injuries after she jumped off a pier to save an 8-year-old boy who was possibly drowning.

WKMG-TV reports Hanna Pignato broke her foot and injured her back when she landed on a sandbar Saturday.

The boy, who was caught in a rip current, was rescued and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Pignato, a surfer and a swimmer who works on the rooftop of Joe's Crab Shack, has had surgery to repair her foot, which as broken in three places, the Daytona Beach News-Journal said.

She said she heard the boy's mother "freaking out."

“I was just thinking that could be my little sister I would hope someone would save,” Pignato told the newspaper. “So I jumped.”

Ocean Rescue Capt. Tammy Malphurs said it's better for people to call 911 than try to rescue a drowning person.

“We believe her heart is in the right place but we do not encourage people to try and rescue people drowning,” Malphurs said.

