Florida woman dead after being shot by a toddler during Zoom call, police say

A person told police that during a work-related Zoom call they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida woman is dead after being shot in the head by a toddler during a Zoom call, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police say on Wednesday, a member of a Zoom conference call dialed 911 when one of the participants appeared to be in need of help.

The person told police that during the work-related call they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise, just before the 21-year-old woman fell backward and never returned to the call.

Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun left unsecured by an adult in the apartment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working closely with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office concerning any charges which may be appropriate for the owner of the firearm.

If anyone has information, please contact the ASPD at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.

UPDATE: Death Investigation at Spanish Trace Dr. Case Number: 202110001527 Release Date: 08/12/2021 On 08/11/2021, a... Posted by Altamonte Springs Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021