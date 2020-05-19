Florida universities working to re-open campuses in fall

Guidelines will be presented to the Board of Governors at a public meeting on May 28 and then universities will then present their individual plans.

College students who have been doing virtual learning since March will likely be back on campus for the fall semester.

According to the State University System Task Force, education leaders have been working diligently for weeks to put in place a framework for re-opening university campuses in the fall.

These guidelines will be presented to the Board of Governors at a public meeting on May 28 and then universities will then present their individual plans.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Board Chair Kitson.

The task force says it recognizes that each university has a dedicated mission with unique strengths and characteristics that includes densely populated urban areas, more rural settings and students from all over the world.

“Over the last few months the State University System has risen to the COVID-19 challenge by nimbly and effectively moving classes to remote instruction, and also stepping up by giving back to their communities and leveraging their expertise to address some of the most critical challenges,” said Chancellor Marshall Criser, III.