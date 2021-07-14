Florida teen arrested for torturing cat, resulting in death

Deputies say the teen stuffed the cat in a garbage bag and started slamming it against the pavement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: Story is disturbing. The video above is from an unrelated report)

A 13-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after deputies say he brutally and severely injured a neighbor’s cat over the course of several days, leading to its death.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged the teen with Aggravated Animal Cruelty, which is a felony offense.

Deputies say the teen initially denied anything involving the cat, however, he later recanted his statement.

The teen told deputies that approximately one week prior, he saw a cat in the neighborhood and brought it back to his home. He reportedly told deputies he placed the cat in a trashcan and kept it trapped there for several days.

A few days later, the teen told police he used a pole to strike the cat inside the can and left it trapped. He also attempted to stab the animal, and it bit him.

Deputies say the teen then stuffed the cat in a garbage bag and started slamming it against the pavement. Deputies say the cat was able to escape from the bag, but the teen recaptured it by the tail, and slammed it on the pavement until blood began to flow from its mouth.

After the cat was dead, deputies say the teen then proceeded to throw the animal into the yard of a nearby home,“ where he believed dogs would further mangle the body.”