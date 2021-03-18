Florida Supreme Court rejects suspension deal for former Public Defender Matt Shirk

The Florida Supreme Court rejected a deal that would have suspended Shirk for 6 months, and instead ordered that a formal complaint be filed against him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Public Defender Matt Shirk could face more than a brief suspension from practicing law for violating the rules of The Florida Bar.

Thursday, The Florida Supreme Court rejected a deal that would have suspended Shirk for six months in exchange for Shirk pleading guilty to violating numerous Florida Bar rules and standards.

Shirk was previously disciplined by the Florida Commission on Ethics for a series of scandals while in office, including hiring and flirting with young women, then firing them when his wife objected. The Commission also determined he revealed confidential information about a child client to a documentary film crew, and violated state law by serving and consuming alcohol in a city building.