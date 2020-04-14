TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's highest court is going virtual.

The state Supreme Court announced Tuesday that oral arguments will be heard through virtual conference calls for cases in May. The move is to honor social distancing guidelines and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the cases to be heard next month include questions about existing medical marijuana regulations and a proposed citizen initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

Cases will be heard starting at 9 a.m. May 6.

The court said justices and attorneys will interact with each other using Zoom.

Each justice and attorney will be in separate locations and patched together using Zoom for arguments and questions. The live feed will be available through the court's existing live stream channels, including on Facebook.

"The Florida Supreme Court has a long history of using technology to make its proceedings widely available to the public," the court said.

RELATED: Sarasota schools are last in Tampa Bay to comply with medical marijuana law

RELATED: Could 2020 be the year Florida legalizes marijuana?

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter