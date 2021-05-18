Florida Senate passes sports betting compact, House to review Senate amendments

According to Florida Politics, many local representatives are split on passing the historic compact which would legalize sports betting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Legalizing sports gambling in Florida may not necessarily be a home run.

The Florida State Legislature is going through a special session this week to discuss a Gaming Compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to ratify the 2021 Gaming Compact, which would create a 30-year agreement with the Seminole Tribe to allow for sports betting, which state lawmakers say could generate $2.5 billion in the next five years and roughly $6 billion through 2030.

On top of sports betting, the Compact authorizes craps and roulette games at Seminole properties and statewide online sports betting in partnership with existing pari-mutuels.

“It represents the most ambitious expansion of gambling in the history of the state,” Daniel Wallach, a renowned lawyer in legal sports betting told First Coast News.

The Compact, however, could face challenges at the federal and state level, which worries some lawmakers according to Wallach.

Tracie Davis represents Florida House District 13, which includes the Arlington and Urban Core areas says she is undecided on how she may vote on the bill.

"We all know voters passed Amendment 3 [in 2018], to say if there's an expansion of gambling in the state of Florida, the voters have the last word to say about that. And, it just feels like we're circumventing our voters," Davis said.

One of her other concerns is if the state of Florida is getting the best deal under the current agreement.

Groups held rallies outside of the State Capitol challenging the bill on that notion. John Sowinski, the president of the group No Casinos says they advocated for the passing of Amendment 3 to give voters, not politicians, the power to change casino gambling law.

"This Compact is being brought forth in an effort to circumvent the will of the people under the legal illusion that if a file server is on tribal lands, that regardless of where the person is placing the bet, in this case, sports betting, that this person is gambling on tribal lands," Sowinski said.

Wallach agrees that challenges will be filed in federal and state court.

"We are poised to have a battle over the scope of the Federal Indian Gaming Regulation Act...every federal agency that has interpreted the issue says no, you don’t look at the server location, but you look at it from the vantage point of the customer,” Wallach said.

It's an issue that Davis and other state lawmakers are debating.

"I'm still not sure which way I'm going to vote," Davis said.

"This is a 30-year deal, so if technologies come up, if games change, if more pari-mutuels want to come online, they cant...so things like that give us a little hesitance," Davis adds.

Davis is concerned about where the estimated billions of dollars in revenue could go.

According to Florida Politics, Representative Jason Fischer is in support of the Gaming Compact but other area representatives Clay Yarborough are not in favor of the deal.