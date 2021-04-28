Florida resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at mobile vaccination events

U.S. health officials on Friday lifted an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson product.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state of Florida has resumed the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at mobile vaccination events throughout the state.

This comes according to a tweet from The Florida Division of Emergency Management on Wednesday.

The state announced it would resume the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting 7 a.m. this past Sunday at all regular federally-supported vaccination sites.

Also on Wednesday, the state is hosting 19 mobile vaccination events, with no appointments required. Click the tweet below for a list of those sites.

The one in Jacksonville is located at 5126 Timuquana Road from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.